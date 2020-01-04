Pistons snap three-game losing streak, beat Warriors 111-104

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out late, Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors 111-104 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Reserve guard Alec Burks contributed 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Golden State's fourth straight defeat following a four-game winning streak.

Golden State star Draymond Green was ejected with 4:57 left in the third.

1/4/2020 11:08:00 PM (GMT -5:00)