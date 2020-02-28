Pistons snap 7-game skid by beating Suns 113-111

Derrick Rose scored 31 points, Christian Wood and Brandon Knight both added 19 and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Phoenix Suns 113-111.

The Pistons hadn't won since Feb. 5, when they beat Phoenix 116-108 in Detroit. They got the best of the Suns once again and picked up a road victory for the first time since Jan. 18.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points while Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 10 rebounds. It was a frustrating loss for Phoenix, which is running out of time to climb back into the Western Conference playoff race.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/28/2020 11:42:06 PM (GMT -5:00)

