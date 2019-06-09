Perrine Delacour wins the Four Winds Invitational

Over 30 countries were represented at the Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend for the Four Winds Invitational, and today, a champion was crowned.

Perrine Delacour shot a 67 in the final round to finish at -9 under par overall as she claims her first professional tournament win.

For my confidence, this is really good because I have been close to the win in the last four weeks," Delacour said. "I've been [finishing in the] top five all of the time so I was waiting on it. The win definitely is going to give me really good confidence for the rest of the season and will put me in good position in the evolving race. I was like okay be patient and just enjoy it."

Delacour is certainly going to enjoy her first professional win and her winnings. She earned $22,500 for finishing in first.

