Pep rally held ahead of St. Joe soccer's state final game

A pep rally was held at St. Joseph High School in South Bend ahead of the boys soccer team's state championship appearance Saturday.

The Indians clinched their spot in the state final after defeating Leo 1-0 in semi-state action last Saturday.

They'll face Evansville Memorial for the Class 2A title Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Fishers High School.

Their head coach believes this team truly earned its spot in the state final.

"I think the biggest thing is their team camaraderie, their chemistry, the way they work for each other," coach Alberto Verteramo said. "I mean, these guys are just phenomenal. I've had plenty of good teams in the past, but this team especially has really come together, and they really, truly do model that team concept."

St. Joseph is making its first state final appearance in 16 years and its third overall.

