Penn's Ryan Lynch wins Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year

Congratulations are in order for a Penn High School Senior who just picked up a state-wide honor.

Ryan Lynch has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Baseball in Indiana.

Although his senior season was cut short, Lynch finished out his high school career with a 2.18 ERA and hit eight home runs with 90 RBIs.

He's ranked as the number one prospect in the state.

Lynch will be continuing his baseball career at Notre Dame next year.

He's now a finalist for the National Player of the Year Award which will be announced later this month.