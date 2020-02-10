Penn's Reganne Pate hits 1,000-point milestone

On Saturday night, the Penn girls basketball team won its ninth sectional title in the last 10 years.

But senior guard Reganne Pate also hit a milestone. Pate hit the 1,000-point mark in the black and gold and was thrilled to join the club.

"That was a goal of mine this year," Pate said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates who got me the ball."

Penn head coach Kristi Ulrich said she was not surprised Pate hit the 1,000-point mark.

"It takes a tremendous amount of work ethic," Ulrich said. "I can't tell you how many hours that young lady has spent in the gym. This is like a dream come true for a kid to hit 1,000 points and win a sectional championship on the same day. Just fantastic. She's a great kid from top to bottom. I'm really proud of her."

Pate and the Kingsmen will have their hands full Saturday when they take on undefeated Crown Point in regionals at LaPorte High School.

