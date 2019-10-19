Penn wins latest edition of Backyard Brawl

Friday night saw the chapter close on a historic rivalry in Michiana...at least for now.

At Steele Stadium fans saw the final Backyard Brawl until at least 2023 as Mishawaka hosted Penn.

In the second half, Kingsmen with a 14-7 lead, Nick Favilla tossed it off to Kyle Riffle for the touchdown to make it a 21-7 game.

With the game clock winding down, Cavemen try to make this a close one. Justin Fisher keeps the rock and weaves his way in for the touchdown to make it 21-13.

Penn wins 21-13 but there’s no bad blood between the teams.

“There's just something special about our community here,” Penn head coach Cory Yeoman said. “People on that side and people on that side love their high school football and it shows. The boys play it that way and the way it's supposed to be played. It's the beautiful part of the game. You didn't see anything chippy out there. Just guys going after it playing as hard as they could and trying to make plays. That's the way it should be.”

“Every guy on this team wanted to win this game,” Favilla said. “There were no if ands or buts. Like especially the seniors, they play their butts off every week and they just prepare. These guys are our rivals. I'm just so happy for them and everyone on the team.”

With the win, the Kingsmen are now 40-5 against the Cavemen in the last 45 Backyard Brawls.

