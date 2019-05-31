Penn unified track qualifies for state championships

Earlier this month, we brought you the inspirational story of Penn's first-ever unified track team. Well, the story gets even better.

This weekend, the Penn unified track team will compete in the state championships.

Coach Bennett Blazo said they didbn't think they were going to make it past sectionals. They did, and then took fourth-place in regionals, qualifying for the state meet.

It's a fantastic accomplishment for a team in it's first year of competition, and Coach Blazo said he is very proud of how far his squad has come.

"The growth has been amazing to watch," Blazo said. "All the coaches, we're on the inside, we're seeing this growth, but as we've moved from one competition to another, we've seen these kids really step out of their comfort zones and really became leaders when they needed to. It has been great to see everyone step up."