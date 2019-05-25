Penn softball wins sectional title after Kois' no hitter

Penn high school softball has now won sixth straight sectional titles. The Kingsmen rolled to the 17-0 win over Mishawaka but they didn't need any run support because Addy Kois tossed a no hitter.

"It's awesome," Kois said. "I love this team and I am excited to get this far with them. Hopefully we go a lot farther."

The girls say the team's sustained success says a lot about the program.

"I'm glad I've been able to be a part of this program for the last four years and to be able to contribute to these last sectionals," Penn senior Mackenzie Griman said. "These eight seniors are really in it to win so I'm really happy for our program."

Penn will play Northridge in Regionals on Tuesday.