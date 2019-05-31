Penn softball in semi-state for sixth-straight year

High school softball has reached the semi-state stage of the state tournament. For the lucky schools still playing, they find themselves two wins away from playing for a state championship. One of those teams is Penn, and the Kingsmen are no strangers to this stage.

Penn has made it to semi-state each of the past six years. The last two seasons though, this is where the ride has come to an end, but this team believes they have a good shot at ending that skid.

Through four tournament games, Penn is outscoring their opponents 55-2. Dominating every game like that has this Kingsmen squad very confident heading into softball's penultimate weekend.

"I feel like everyone's been playing good and I believe in everyone on our team, and everyone's coming through when they have to," Penn senior shortstop Brenna Brown said.

"Honestly it's just so outstanding that my team is capable of doing that," Penn senior Mackenzie Griman said. "I'm so proud of everyone on my team. they've just really stepped up, and when their number was called they were able to produce, and I'm really happy for my team."

"I have all the confidence in the world in my team," Penn softball coach Beth Zachary said. "They are a great group of student athletes, and they are confident in themselves and in each other right now, and we're in a really good place."

The Kingsmen will take on Leo in the 4A semi-state semifinals on Saturday from Harrison High School in West Lafayette. First pitch is scheduled for 11am. Should Penn win that game, they will return to Harrison for the semi-state championship game Saturday night at 7pm.