Penn softball claims sixth straight regional title

For the sixth straight season, Penn softball is heading to semi-state as the Kingmen demolish Northridge 15-1.

Penn hit five home runs in the game, with two coming off of senior short stop Brenna Brown's bat.

"It's good," Brown said. "It's exciting. I'm excited."

Since postseason play began, the Kingsmen have outscored the competition 55-2.

"I think we are just hitting our stride," Penn senior outfielder Ryleigh Langwell said. "This is obviously the best time to hit it so I hope we continue to roll with it. I think now we are just in a good place. We are working together really well. We're preparing as much as we can. We are really just hitting it when we should."

And the Kingsmen have shown no signs of slowing down in postseason play.

"We're coming together at the right time," Penn head coach Beth Zachary said. "It was kind of a weird season. We had some ups and downs and I think the season that we had made us stronger and we continued to get better. These girls are relaxed and are having a great time and that's exactly where you want to be postseason."

Penn will play in the West Lafayette Harrison semi-state this Saturday at 11 AM.