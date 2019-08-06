Penn High School football preps for upcoming 2019 season

On Tuesday, the Penn High School football team wrapped up their second practice of the season.

"[It's] very exciting," Penn senior center Matt Engdahl said. "We have a lot of returning starters that have really stepped up. I think our seniors are doing a good job leading the younger players and a lot of the younger players are stepping up filling roles that they are being asked to fill and so it's going to be a fun year."

Last season, the Kingsmen went 8-3 making it the first season since 2012 that Penn did not reach double digit wins under head coach Cory Yeoman.

"We've got a lot of great returning athletes so we really just need to grow together and get to know each other's weaknesses and strengths," Penn senior corner back Nick Hardrict said.

The Kingsmen expect to turn things around for the 2019 campaign and are excited to be back on the field to prepare for the season.

"Our expectations are extremely high and they always will be," Yeoman said. "We have high goals and bars set for ourselves. It's not about where the bar is set, it's about what you do to get there and that's what they have to buy into and try to get a little bit better each day. It's not going to happen over night, it's going to be a process."

