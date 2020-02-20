Penn girls basketball team ready for No.1 Northwestern in semi-state matchup

It's a big weekend ahead for the Penn Girls basketball team.

"It feels fantastic," Penn head coach Kristi Ulrich said. "We are extremely blessed for this opportunity, but yet we are not satisfied yet either."

With a win on Saturday against Northwestern, the No.1 team in the state, the Kingsmen would punch their ticket to Indianapolis to play for the state championship.

"I am so excited," Penn senior guard Reganne Pate said. "It's my senior year. It's my last run. We're one game away from playing for a state championship, so it's crazy."

This program won the state championship in 2016, and just to get back to Banker's Life Fieldhouse in 2020 would be a dream come true for this group.

"I'm very excited," Penn junior guard Trinity Clinton said. "We've been preparing for this since August, so it means a lot that we are here at semi-state, and hopefully we can get the win to go to state."

Tip for Penn against undefeated Northwestern in semi-state is set for 4 p.m. ET at LaPorte High School.

