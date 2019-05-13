Penn baseball wins sixth straight NIC title, shuts out Mishawaka 10-0

For the sixth straight year, the Kingsmen are NIC champs as Penn knocks off Mishawaka 10-0 for the crown.

Senior Kingsmen pitcher Kameron Koch struck out six in the three-hit shut out.

"It feels really good, honestly," Koch said. "With the entire team hitting like that it's a great feeling. It feels fantastic especially against Mishawaka, it really does."

Penn senior outfielder Brock Boynton hit a triple in the victory and he says he's thrilled to get the school's sixth straight NIC title.

"It feels amazing," Boynton said. "Another one underneath the seniors belts, the first championship we have under ours and it's great to be back and win this thing."

Now, the Kingsmen have won 19 NIC titles in the last 21 years.

"It never gets old," Penn head coach Greg Dikos said. "The bottom line is and people don't realize this is how much time these guys put in and how hard they work and they deserve every bit of it.'