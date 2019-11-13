Penn baseball star Ryan Lynch signs with Notre Dame

Meanwhile at Penn High School, several student athletes signed to take their talents to the collegiate level.

One of those players was baseball star Ryan Lynch who signed with Notre Dame and new head coach Link Jarrrett.

Back when Jarrett was hired in July, he told 16 News Now that his goal was to keep the best baseball players in our area from leaving the area and staying at Notre Dame and Lynch is ready to play for him.

"Very classy guy," Lynch said. "Very knowledgeable. I feel like he is going to do great things for the program and I look forward to working with him. The academics, the athletics, the coaching staff, I really love them. Just the tradition and culture at Notre Dame, I really fell in love with that at first sight."

Lynch isn't the only local baseball player to sign to play for Link Jarrett and Notre Dame.

.

South Bend St. Joseph star Brady Gumpf also inked with the Irish today. Jarrett is keeping the Michiana talent home.