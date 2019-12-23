Penn Girls Basketball prepares for Hall of Fame Classic

Penn Girls Basketball is gearing up for its toughest task yet.

The Kingsmen will be playing in this year's Hall of Fame Classic at the historic New Castle Fieldhouse.

“Well we're just taking it one game at a time,” head coach Kristi Ulrich said. “Obviously it's a huge challenge in front of us but we are so excited for this opportunity. We're just going to continue to be who we are and focus on the defensive end of the floor and polish up ourselves offensively.”

The no.4 undefeated Penn takes on no.11 Brownsburg in the first round.

“It's going to really test us and see what we're made of so we just have to really work hard,” guard Reganne Pate said. “It's a great opportunity to play against such great competition.”

The winner takes on the winner of Crown Point and Salem, both of whom are also ranked.

“Just really trying to work on our defense and try to get focused and really bring that intensity that we need that we've been lacking the past few games and we just got to come together,” guard Trinity Clinton said.

“It means a lot,” forwards Antreese Shelton said. “We're really excited for this opportunity. We're ready to show people what we have and what we have to offer and I'm really excited.”

Penn looks to stay undefeated when they take on Brownsburg this Friday at 11.

