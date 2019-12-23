Penn Girls Basketball is grateful to be in Hall of Fame Classic

Penn Girls Basketball continues its prep for the Hall of Fame classic down at the historic New Castle Fieldhouse.

The number four undefeated Kingsmen will face off against some of the best teams in the state.

While the team is out of school for the week, it doesn't mean their preparation is slowing down.

And since it's the holiday season, the team shares their wishes for each other.

"My Christmas wish is for us to overall get to know each other more, even though we know each other a lot," forward Antreese Shelton said. "To know each other more and just to spend time with each other."

"I'm really excited to go down and be able to spend a lot of time with my teammates because they're my sisters and they're a ton of fun so that's my Christmas wish," guard Reganne Pate said.

"My Christmas wish is that everybody have a good time and have fun," Trinity Clinton said.

"My Christmas wish is that they just continue to work hard and strive to reach their goals every single day, continue to be great teammates to one another, continue to grow as leaders.and continue to flourish as young women," head coach Kristi Ulrich said.

Penn looks to stay undefeated when they take on Brownsburg this Friday at 11

