Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander lead Thunder past Pistons 108-101

Chris Paul scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 108-101.

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder 18 and Steven Adams 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won nine of 10.

Former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points for Detroit. Christian Wood scored 27 points and Thon Maker added a season-high 19 for the Pistons. It was Detroit's first game since trading Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drummond is a two-time All-Star who leads the league with 15.8 rebounds per game.

