Pat Connaughton to participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago

Former Notre Dame basketball star Pat Connaughton will participate in this year's slam dunk contest.

Connaughton will become the first Notre Dame basketball player to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Connaughton is certainly known for his hops. He's been able to show off the bunnies at the NBA level as well as in South Bend when he was a Golden Domer.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey knows this is great for his basketball program and he believes his work as a college coach is done.

"Is my work finally done here?" Brey said. "I mean, there's a Notre Dame guy in the dunk contest. What else is there to do at Notre Dame? We didn't get back to a Final Four yet. I get it. We'll keep trying for that. But seriously, that is the most awesome thing. I heard about a month ago that he may have a shot at it. That is so cool. I texted him this morning and said, 'If we weren't playing at 4 o'clock in Durham, how about I am one of your props? You jump over your college coach and dunk.' He said, 'That's a good one coach. We'd win it.' We're proud of him. That's good for our program. Don't get me wrong, that's really good for our program to be out there."

We are less than two weeks away until Connaughton competes in the contest.

All-star Saturday night is Feb. 15 and is just an hour and a half away from South Bend in Chicago.

