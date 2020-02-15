Pastrnak scores 42nd goal; Bruins roll past Detroit, 4-1

David Pastrnak scored his 42nd goal of the season to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Wings.

Bruce Cassidy of the Bruins posted his 200th victory as an NHL coach.

Brad Marchand scored his 25th goal of the season and assisted on Pastrnak's goal for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in nine games.

Charlie McAvoy added a goal and an assist, and Charlie Coyle had his 13th goal.

Tuukka Rask finished with 25 saves to improve to 14-0-6 at home this season.

Darren Helm scored for Detroit, which has lost three straight.

