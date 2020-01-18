Panthers beat Red Wings 4-1 for season-high 4-game streak

Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk scored late in the first period and the Florida Panthers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.

Florida's Aleksander Barkov restored a two-goal lead with 6:55 left Saturday night. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves for the Panthers, who have won a season-high four straight.

Detroit has dropped four games in a row.

Dylan Larkin scored the 100th goal of his career with the Red Wings and Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots.

Larkin's goal pulled Detroit within a goal early in the second period, but the offensively challenged team could not get closer.

