Panthers LB Kuechly retiring after 8 seasons in NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.

The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement on the team’s website. Kuechly said he felt it was time to “move on.”

Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first- team All-Pro five times. He suffered three concussions during his career, which may have contributed to his decision.

