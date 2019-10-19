Pair of Grad transfers look to bring leadership to Irish

The Notre Dame Women's Basketball team continues to prepare for its season open and the team will be leaning on a pair of grad transfers to provide some veteran leadership.

Head coach Muffet McGraw returns just four scholarship players this season leaving an opening for some new leaders and it could come in a pair of guards.

Marta Sniezek comes to the Irish from Stanford. In her time with the Cardinals, Sniezek was a two-time PAC-12 All-Defensive Honorable Mention with 50 starts under her belt.

She was a part of the 2017 Final Four team.

“Marta playing in the Final Four has that kind of game experience, big game experience,” McGraw said.

“Coach is very straight forward,” Sniezek said. “She'll tell you what she expects, what you need to do, all these things of what you're not doing. It's very black and white. There should be no question about your role and stuff. It's been good to have guidance in that aspect.”

Her transfer partner is Destinee walker.

Walker spent her undergrad at North Carolina so she brings knowledge of the ACC to the Irish.

As a freshman, she was named to the All-ACC Freshmen Team averaging nearly 14 points.

“Destinee hasn't played for a year and a half,” McGraw said. “It's taken her a little while to get back in the swing of things. She was just recently cleared to go full court. I'm expecting she's going to understand what it's like to be in big games also.”

“I just want us to be the best us that we can be and not really focus on the last two years,” Walker said. “We need to reach certain expectations that this program also, always reaches but just trying to be the best us that we can be.”

McGraw hopes these two will quickly impact the Irish.

“I expect a lot,” McGraw said. “We're going to count on them and their experience for sure.”

The Irish have a couple of weeks before their first game of the year on the road at Fordham on Nov. 5.

