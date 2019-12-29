Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye

Mason Crosby made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 23-20 win over the Detroit Lions to earn a first-round bye.

The Packers fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter.

They did not lead until Crosby made his second game-winning kick against Detroit this season.

The Lions closed the season with nine straight losses for their longest losing streak in a season since going 0-16 in 2008.

Green Bay won despite Aaron Rodgers going 27 of 55 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/29/2019 4:43:14 PM (GMT -5:00)