Pacers beat Kings 119-105 for 5th straight victory

T.J. Warren scored 23 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings 119-105 for their fifth straight victory.

Myles Turner added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell each had 15, with Sabonis also grabbing nine rebounds to help the Pacers improve to 20-9.

Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points each, and Aaron Holiday had 11 in Indiana's balanced attack.

Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, and Justin James had 14.

