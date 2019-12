Reserve guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter in the Indiana Pacers’ 107-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday was a point shy of his career high set a month ago at Brooklyn.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/15/2019 7:46:05 PM (GMT -5:00)