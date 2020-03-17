First the Masters, now the PGA Championship. The first two majors of the season now have been postponed over concerns of the new coronavirus. The PGA Championship was scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco. The decision comes after the CDC recommends against holding events of 50 or more people for eight weeks. San Francisco is among six counties ordering residents to only go outside when necessary for three weeks.
PGA Championship the 2nd major postponed by coronavirus
By DOUG FERGUSON |
Updated: Tue 5:23 PM, Mar 17, 2020