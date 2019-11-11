Okwara's career at ND comes to an end with season-ending fibula fracture

On Sunday, Brian Kelly announced that defensive end and team captain Julian Okwara fractured his fibula and is out for the season.

Since this was Okwara's final year of eligibility, that means the Duke game was his final game ever suiting up for the Blue and Gold.

Okwara tallied 15 sacks in his four years under the Golden Dome, and Kelly says the defensive end had a huge impact on the Notre Dame football program.

"I think he brought a lot of notoriety to our defensive line in terms of development and how you can develop," Kelly said. "Coming in 210, 215 pounds and develop into an explosive, powerful player. I think a lot of that credit goes to him and our strength and conditioning program. I think it says a lot about him and his want and desire to be the best he can be and all the credit should go to him and our staff."

The Fighting Irish will take the field without Okwara on Saturday against the Navy Midshipmen.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on WNDU.

