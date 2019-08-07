Okwara hopes to capitalize on sack opportunities in 2019

Notre Dame football wrapped up practice No. 4 down at Culver Academy on Wednesday, and during fall camp, one Fighting Irish football player is hoping to redeem himself in 2019.

It's no secret, Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara had a phenomenal 2018 season.

He led the Fighting Irish with 21 quarterback hurries last season, which was more than a third of Notre Dame's total of 62.

But Okwara doesn't want to talk about leading the team in quarterback hurries; he's focused on taking down the quarterback.

Okwara finished with a team-high eight sacks in 2018 but wants to bring down the quarterback a lot more than that in 2019.

"I had a history of missing plays last year, so that's definitely something I am working on," Okwara said. "Just being more violent in the run game and pass game. Making plays at the right time and not leaving plays out on the table. That's a lot of stuff that I personally want to get better at just my movements, technique and footwork. There is always room to improve. Something coach [Mike] Elston and I have been working on is being able to watch film and get better at that, so that's just some of the stuff I am working on right now."

Okwara and the Irish hit the practice field for the last time at Culver on Thursday before they come back to campus Saturday.

