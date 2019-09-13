Okwara aims to break regular season sack record in 2019

Defensive end Julian Okwara had a monster 2018 season. He tied Jerry Tillery with a team-high eight sacks.

In 2019, Okwara wants to more than double that number. His goal for 2019 is 18.5 sacks.

Okwara is on his way to that number as he recorded his first sack of the season on the second to last drive of the Louisville game on Labor Day.

Last season, Okwara led the Irish with 21 quarterback hurries but he wants to turn those hurries into sacks.

This 18.5 sack goal is a big time motivation for Okwara. He has that number on his mirror in his room so that every day he sees it. He's reminded that he wants to achieve big things.

"It's definitely something to look at and know that I have to be the best player I can be on the field for my teammates," Okwara said. "Just knowing I have my personal goals, I'm pretty sure every one has their one personal goals, but it's just something I look at just to know that I'm here, I came here to work and to be one of the best guys to come out of here."

Now, no Golden Domer, in the history of the Notre Dame football program has ever come close to 18.5 sacks in a season.

Justin Tuck set the single season sack record at Notre Dame back in 2003 after bringing down the quarterback 13.5 times.

We'll see if Okwara has 18.5 in him in 2019, and if he does, he would break Tuck's all-time sack record at Notre Dame.