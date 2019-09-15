Offensive explosion leads Irish over New Mexico

The Fighting Irish came out firing on all cylinders during Saturday’s home opener with the offense clicking any time they got the ball.

The blue and gold put up 66 points on the board, the most in a home opener since 1932.

Ian Book rebounded from the sluggish Louisville start finishing with 360 yards and five touchdowns.

Overall, nine different Golden Domers had their hand in touchdown Saturday.

The team finished with just shy of 600 yards.

Earlier in the week, Chase Claypool said once the offense is able to click, they would be unstoppable.

Saturday's performance had the offense confident moving forward.

“Yeah, felt good,” Book said. “I thought the coaches did a really good job of having us, a great game plan that was able to put us in the right spots and then, you know, I was really happy with being able to make the big play when we needed it. Thought we might have started a little slow in the beginning but I think you saw that we were able to pick it up as the game went on and that's huge. We need that in the offense and really happy for the offense and big shout out to the O-line. I thought they did a great job tonight protecting me. It was great.”

“It just proves that we can be consistent no matter who's on the field,” Claypool said. “Especially you know when the two's are in there and we're able to drive down the field, make that long drive. It shows they're able to step up if it's need from them.”

“We threw for almost 450 yards,” Head Coach Brian Kelly said. “That's the nature of college football today. You'd better be able to do both. If you can't run it because they don't want you to run it, you'd better throw it, and if you can't, you're in trouble, and I think we can do both.”

In a teleconference Sunday, Kelly said he's hopeful Cole Kmet and Jahmir Smith will be able to return just in time for Georgia.

Wide receiver Michael Young remains a week behind Kmet in the recovery process.

