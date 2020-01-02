Nuggets use second-half rally to win at Indiana, 124-116

The Denver Nuggets took control of the game with a five-point flurry at the end of the third quarter and continued pulling away early in the fourth to pick up a 124-116 victory at Indiana. Michael Porter Jr. led the comeback with a season-high 25 points. Jamal Murray added 22 on a night Nikola Jokic struggled with foul trouble. Jokic still scored 22. Jeremy Lamb had a season-high 30 points to lead the Pacers. Indiana had a six-game home winning streak snapped.