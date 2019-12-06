Notre Dame's defensive struggles continue

Notre Dame women’s basketball's defensive struggles continued Wednesday night against Minnesota.

The Irish gave up a dozen 3-pointers in the 75-67 loss.

Head coach Muffet McGraw said the team simply cannot remember who they are supposed to guard.

“I'd like to guard the 3-point line,” McGraw said. “That's kind of been my goal all along. Even when we went man-to-man, they came down and shot right in our face, so we don't have any pride in our defense at all. That's something, I can't really teach that. So we're just going to keep working at it.”

“It's very evident right now,” forward Sam Brunelle said. “We work on it in practice all the time. We have good moments and we have moments where we're exposed. I don't have a really great answer for you. She's telling the truth. We just need to get better. We want to be better at it and mentally want to be better at it.”

The Irish will need their defense to be top-notch this weekend when they take on UConn at 4 p.m. Sunday.

