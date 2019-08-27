Notre Dame women's soccer hopes to build off of solid start to season

For the second straight season, the Notre Dame women's soccer team has started out strong, winning the team's first two regular-season games.

"It's exciting," Irish midfielder Sammi Fisher said. "This early in the season and we are already playing this well. We can only play better, so I am happy to get going and see what the rest of the season has in store for us."

The Fighting Irish opened up their season with a 1-0 win over St. Louis Thursday and shut out Northwestern 4-0 on Sunday.

Notre Dame is feeling good about its strong start, but the Fighting Irish aren't satisfied with their success so far.

"I know it sounds really cliche, but we just want to keep getting better through each game," Irish head coach Nate Norman said. "There are definitely some things we can identify, and we can grow from that. We have so many great players on this team, and we just have to keep pushing each individual to reach their potential, which will help us collectively reach our potential."

The women's soccer team will look to improve to 3-0 Thursday when the Fighting Irish travel to Kalamazoo to take on West Michigan.

