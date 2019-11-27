Notre Dame women's basketball prepares for tough three-day stretch

The Notre Dame women's basketball team is gearing up for the Cancun Challenge, where the Irish will play three games over the next three days.

The Irish are coming off their first win against a ranked team this season, having topped Michigan last Saturday.

However, with three games in three days, head coach Muffet McGraw says it will be tough stretch for her young team.

"Three games in three days is incredibly challenging for a team that is playing six or seven people," McGraw said. "I think right off the bat, it's going to be tough. If you look back at our championship team in the ACC Tournament, we were exhausted for the third game. I've got to figure out a way to get some walk-ons into the game to give us a little bit of a rest, even in a close game. Three games in three days is difficult, because you are constantly adjusting to things without practice."

Notre Dame's first opponent in the Cancun Challenge is Florida Gulf Coast. Tip is at 1:30 p.m. on Flosports.com.

The good news for the Irish? Notre Dame is 2-0 all-time on Thanksgiving day.

