Notre Dame women's basketball is ready for season opener at Fordham

The Notre Dame women's basketball season tips off on Tuesday night on the road at Fordham.

It is the first time the Irish started the season on the road since they opened up in Baton Rogue against LSU in 2008.

This, of course, will also be the first time Muffet McGraw has to replace 80 points per game, as her entire starting five from last season is now in the WNBA.

"I think we are looking at execution as important to us," McGraw said. "Fundamentals are really key . We've got to box out and rebound. We can't give another team more than one shot at the basket. We want to try and run. See what the transition game looks like. Defensively, we've got a lot of holes there. We have to try and see what's our zone look like at this point in the season. What's our man to man look like. Who can we count on to score? Who's going to be the one we give the ball to late game. What really is going to be our strength moving down the stretch."

McGraw knows replacing last year's squad will not be easy by any means, and it's not going to happen in one night.

The Irish say they hope they can start to show some strengths in their game against Fordham.

"I would think it's us communicating really well," Irish center Mikayla Vaughn said. "Playing really good defense. Making sure we are playing unselfishly. Helping our helpers. Helping someone who got beat off the dribble just helping our teammates so we can help pick up the slack of where they are and work together as well as we can."

Tipoff between Notre Dame and Fordham is at 7 p.m. The broadcast can be seen on ESPN+.

