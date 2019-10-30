Notre Dame wins exhibition over Capital University 72-43

For the first time this season, the Notre Dame men's basketball team took the floor at Purcell Pavilion and walked off with the 72-43 win over Capital University in an exhibition.

Irish forward John Mooney picked up right where he left off from last season, recording a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Mike Brey feels like this team is getting closer and closer to being 100 percent ready for the season opener at North Carolina.

"The one thing I think has happened, because our guys know they have a league game out of the gate and that opponent," Brey said. "I think our practices have been another level because they see what's coming. These guys have good work habits anyways but I think it's almost helped us be better in practice of how we are starting out next Wednesday."

Notre Dame is back at Purcell Pavilion on Friday for another exhibition match up against Bellarmine before they head to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina a week from tomorrow night.