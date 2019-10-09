Notre Dame wins Fighting Irish Classic

With some of the best college golf teams in town for the Fighting Irish Classic, it was the tourney host No. 17 Notre Dame who won it all.

The Irish topped No. 10 North Carolina by one stroke to win the program's third tournament of the season.

Irish junior golfer Davis Chatfield finished Round 3 with an even-par 71 to finish fourth in the tournament at five under-par overall.

Freshman Palmer Jackson started Round 3 in second place but dropped five slots after shooting four over-par on Tuesday. Jackson finished three under-par in the tournament finishing in seventh place.

The Irish become the first team in program history to come out victorious in three of their first four tournaments. They also tied the 1999-2000 team for most tournament wins in an academic year.