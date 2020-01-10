Notre Dame wants to use home court to their advantage

Notre Dame men's basketball has a pretty tough opponent tomorrow as they welcome in the Louisville Cardinals.

The now No. 13 Cardinals had been ranked No. 1 just a couple of weeks ago.

The Irish hope to use playing on their home court to their advantage.

So far this season, the Blue and Gold are 9-1 at home, a big improvement from last season.

"I think we feel good in that building," head coach Mike Brey said. "We've been in a good offensive rhythm in our building. But we're going to need it all tomorrow. I think some of our younger guys are more comfortable with where they are getting it and touching it. I think we've seen especially our sophomore class kind of emerge and start to feel better about it."

The Irish and Cardinals meet for the 40th time Saturday afternoon at 2. You can catch the game on ESPN.

