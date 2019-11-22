Notre Dame walk-on gets crowd fired up at Notre Dame pep rally

Saturday is the 25th installment of the Holy War between Notre Dame and Boston College.

At Friday's Notre Dame Pep Rally inside the Compton Family Ice Arena, the Fighting Irish walk-on President Christopher Schilling got the crowd fired up before Saturday's big game against Boston College

"All the guys in WOPU nation chose to come to Notre Dame uncertain if we would play," Schilling said. "We probably could have gone to a lesser university, like Boston College, and maybe started all four years. I'm not sure why anybody would want to do that. Being at the best Catholic institution and the best university in the world has been a thrill, so we are going to need you tomorrow at the Holy War. Hopefully, you'll see a lot of the nation on the field, because when a lot of us play, we always win. So, go Irish. Beat Eagles. Thank you."

Some serious shade being thrown at the pep rally. We'll see if Notre Dame is able to back it up Saturday against Boston College.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on WNDU.

