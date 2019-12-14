Notre Dame uses long-range shooting to beat UCLA 75-61

Prentiss Hubb scored 20 points and dealt six assists, and fellow sophomore guard Dane Goodwin added 16 points as Notre Dame carved up UCLA from 3-point range in a 75-61 victory.

The Fighting Irish drained 15 of 39 shots outside the arc for 38.5%, including 13 of their first 32 while building a 53-35 lead by the 13-minute mark of the second half.

It was the 50th all-time meeting between the teams whose historic intersectional rivalry, now staged just occasionally, was often the toast of college basketball in the 1970s.

12/14/2019 5:21:33 PM (GMT -5:00)