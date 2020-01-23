Notre Dame transitions to life without Anaya Peoples

The Notre Dame women's basketball team is without another player for the rest of the season.

Irish guard Anaya Peoples is out for the year and will have shoulder surgery after suffering a torn labrum.

Peoples' teammates say even though she's not competing, she's still helping in a big time way.

"That is one more person down and it was a great player for us," Irish forward Sam Brunelle said. "We're still there with her. We are fighting with her and Abby [Prohaska]. We are there for them. I think what's important is they are still buying into what we are doing and being the best encouragers that they can be. I know for myself, recently, I've been trying to do better with confidence and I think the rest of the team has too. I know the encouragement we get from Anaya and Abby on the bench helps a lot. They still mean so much to the team."

Even without Peoples, the show must go on. Notre Dame is back in action this Sunday on the road at Virginia.

That will be a 2 PM tip in Charlottesville on ACC Network Extra.

