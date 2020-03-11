Notre Dame tops Boston College 80-58 to advance in ACCs

T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin added 15 points, and Notre Dame defeated Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Irish won their 20th game in an unconventional manner as five different players scored in double digits, but not Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection John Mooney.

Tenth-seeded Boston College was led by 20 points and 13 rebounds from Steffon Mitchell.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/11/2020 10:17:19 PM (GMT -4:00)