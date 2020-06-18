Notre Dame to hold peaceful gathering on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth

On Friday at the University of Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish football team will gather together for a peaceful prayer and walk to celebrate Juneteenth.

There will be an opening prayer from defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Following the prayer defensive end Daelin Hayes, offensive lineman Max Siegel and head coach Brian Kelly will each give speeches. After the team talks, the Domers will walk through campus to celebrate the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The gathering is set for 12:30 pm on Friday at The Irish Green, which is between the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and Angela Boulevard.

If you plan on attending the peaceful gathering, Notre Dame asks that you wear black and practice safe physical distancing.

