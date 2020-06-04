Notre Dame to bring football players back to South Bend next week

Beginning next week, Notre Dame football players will start moving back to South Bend. The news was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by 16 News Now.

The players will isolate in single rooms at The Morris Inn on campus for a week and will each take a COVID-19 test. If given the all clear, the team will start voluntary workouts on June 22.

After the isolation, the voluntary workouts will include group sizes of up to 10 players.

The players and staff members will take their temperature and fill out a symptom survey daily before they enter an athletic facility.