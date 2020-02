Nate Laszewski swished a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as Notre Dame stormed back from a 15-point second-half deficit for a 77-76 victory over beleaguered North Carolina.

Laszewski took a kick-out pass to the left wing off of Rex Pflueger’s offensive rebound for the game-winner.

2/17/2020 9:41:11 PM (GMT -5:00)