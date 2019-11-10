Notre Dame soccer falls 3-0 to Clemson in ACC tournament

More Notre Dame football, this is the European kind.

The Irish take on Clemson in the ACC soccer Championship Quarterfinal, looking to avenge a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Tigers earlier this year.

Picking up with less than a minute in the first half. Big chance right in front of the net for John Rea but it's turned away and we go into the half tied at zero.

Clemson now in striking distance partway through the second half. Phillip Mayaka makes a couple of moves to get free and sends a shot through the roof for the first goal of the game. Tigers lead 1-0.

Now with a chance to add to it after being awarded a penalty kick. Malik Mbaye nails it off the crossbar doubling the Clemson lead. The Tigers came alive in the second half.

Keeping the pressure on until the very end, James Brighton powers his way through the Irish defense to force one in the far corner. Clemson with this one, 3-0. They’ll advance to the ACC championship Semifinals to take on Pitt.

