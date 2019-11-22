Notre Dame seniors are emotional heading into final game at Notre Dame Stadium

Saturday will certainly be an emotional day at Notre Dame Stadium for this senior class.

Over their four years in South Bend, the Fighting Irish senior class has gone 19-5 at Rock's Place and led the Irish to their first ever college football playoff appearance as juniors last year.

But the seniors say winning their last game at home will put the cherry on top of their collegiate football careers.

"Emotions are going to be high," Irish defensive end Khalid Kareem said. "I hope I am not too emotional. I might get emotional. I am not going to lie. I might tear up a little bit. Try not to cry. After that, I'll try to mellow back down and focus on beating BC at that point."

However, win or lose, knowing tomorrow will be the last time they ever play a football game inside Notre Dame Stadium has many of the seniors emotional.

"It's going to be tough," Irish offensive guard Trevor Ruhland said. "I haven't thought about it a whole lot. I brought it up with my mom this past weekend. I started crying. I giggled a little bit but when I see her on the field crying, it's going to be tough. Just thinking about it now, I'm starting to get a little bit emotional. It's been a lot. I wouldn't change anything."

Senior day against Boston College kick offs at 2:30 PM on WNDU.