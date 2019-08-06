Notre Dame safeties call themselves "one of the best tandems in the country"

Day 3 of Fall Camp is in the books for Notre Dame.

Last year at this time, the Fighting Irish safeties were seen as the weakness of the defense, but this year it's a completely different tune.

The Fighting Irish have safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman both returning to anchor the secondary in 2019.

Elliott and Gilman completely turned around the dynamic of the position group in 2018. The Notre Dame safeties did not record a single interception in 2017, and the duo combined for six interceptions last season.

"I think we come out and every day and show that we are the best," Elliott said. "It's not just talk. It's something we come out and do. We push each other every day. If he makes a play, I'm like 'I gotta go make a play.' When I make a play, it's alright, 'Now I gotta make a play.' We just feed off each other's energy and that circulates in the room."

Elliott and Gilman say their potential for 2019 is through the roof and they expect to be the best safeties in the nation.

"I feel like me and Jalen are one of the tandems in the country," Gilman said. "Probably one of the best tandems in the country, I'm going to say it right now. Just excited to go. That's my brother. We work hard together. He pushes me every day to be the best so I am excited for the season."