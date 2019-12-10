Notre Dame rolls past Detroit Mercy 110-71

Reserve Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points, T.J. Gibbs had 18 points and eight assists and John Mooney and Prentiss Hubb each had double-doubles as Notre Dame broke a two-game losing streak with a 110-71 victory over beleaguered Detroit Mercy.

Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (7-3), who had six players in double figures, had a program-tying 33 assists on their 41 baskets as they reached the century mark for the first time since a 100-74 victory over Jacksonville last season.

